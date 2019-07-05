Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has hit back at a journalist on the eve of the Bangladesh match. It was a fiery press conference as Sarfaraz had to answer a few tough questions before ducking one. A journalist reminded Sarfaraz about the Champions Trophy 2017 and then asked if the downfall started after that. It seemed like a valid question which Sarfaraz should have taken, instead, he refused to answer it and said, “Next Question Please”. If one has a look at the stats, one would realise that the journalist had hit the nail on its head and hence the Pakistan skipper felt it was better he avoided it.

Here is the video:

Question: Did Pakistan’s downfall start after the Champions Trophy win? Sarfaraz Ahmed: Next question please#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Cq706aGxW4 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 4, 2019

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said that Pakistan will go all out in the match to try and achieve the impossible. “It is very difficult; 316 runs are a big margin. Only if you’re batting first if you score 600 runs or 500 runs. I don’t know what the study is behind this, but I can’t do anything… definitely, we’re interested in finishing on a high note. So, we will try our best in tomorrow’s match,” the skipper told reporters.

“If you talk about the previous matches, yes, Pakistan lost four, but it is a World Cup match. Both teams look stronger, so hopefully we will do well as a team,” Sarfaraz added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan needs to bat first, besides scoring 400-plus runs and then defeating Bangladesh by a margin of 316 runs for qualifying into semis. If Bangladesh bat first, then Pakistan are out of the tournament even before a ball gets bowled. Keeping all the permutations and combinations aside, Pakistan just needs to just focus on winning the game and bowing out with their heads held high. Whereas, the Bangla Tigers, who have played some exceptional cricket in the tournament will go with nothing to lose mindset in this battle.