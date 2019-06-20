ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan drew flak from all quarters after their humiliating loss to arch-rivals India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. India beat Pakistan by 89 runs via (DLS), to keep their unbeaten record against the Men in Green in CWC history intact. As expected, Pakistan captain faced flak on social media. Lately, a fan video has surfaced on the internet where Pakistani fans are spotted body-shaming Sarfaraz as he stands for the post-match presentation at Old Trafford. From calling him ‘mota’ (means fat) to blame him for not listening to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advise, fans were on a roll trolling Sarfaraz.

Here is the video:

During the same match, Sarfaraz also drew flak as he was spotted ‘yawning’ while wicketkeeping.

“If anyone thinks that I will go home, then it is their idiocy. If God forbid something unfortunate happens then I won’t be the only one going back home,” Pakistani media outlet, ‘thenews.com.pk’, quoted Sarfaraz as saying. Sarfaraz’s captaincy was called “brainless” by former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, while Shoaib Malik, who was out for a first-ball duck in the game against India, found himself in the eye of a storm after videos of a night-out with Indian tennis star wife Sania Mirza went viral on social media.

The captain has urged the team to forget the loss against the neighbours and move on. “Forget the bad performance and uplift the team for the remaining four matches,” said Sarfaraz. Pakistan will next play South Africa on June 23 in London.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur backed Malik for the game against India but he failed to deliver. “I think his career is over for Pakistan and I don’t see him playing any further in this World Cup. To select him again would be a big mistake,” said former batsman Mohammed Yousuf said.