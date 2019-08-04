Bakr Eid 2019: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed seems to have landed himself in a fresh controversy. Sarfaraz took to social media ahead of the auspicious occasion of Bakr Eid and shared pictures and video of Qurbani. The day marks the sacrifice of cattle – goat, sheep, camel, buffalo in whatever number a person can afford. Fans feel the Pakistani skipper should not have taken to his social media handle and flaunted. While some fans slammed his controversial act, some felt PETA should take stern action. PETA is an international organisation that work towards protecting animals and their rights. “Tayyariyan mukammal hain..Stage set hai… Eid_e_Qurban Ka intizar. Qurban hone ko hamarey bachrey bhi tayyaar aur beytaab hain. Allah tala sab ki qurbani aur tayyariyan qubool farmaye,” read his post.

Tayyariyan mukammal hain..

Stage set hai.. Eid_e_Qurban Ka intizar

Qurban hone ko hamarey bachrey bhi tayyaar aur beytaab hain Allah tala sab ki qurbani aur tayyariyan qubool farmaye. pic.twitter.com/5EXTGnddAe — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) August 3, 2019

Here is how his post faced the heat:

Bhai, apne rishtedar ki qurbani ka rivaj hai…

Isse accha kya hoga 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/nc7mMGw8qk — OliveGreens( ssr91170) Reloaded ! (@OliveGreens09) August 4, 2019

Damn the God that advocate killing of other animal to ease them. Totally against Bali pratha and qurbani. Allah asked to make qurbani of son, you can do that… — Jihadi John (@skilledpagal) August 4, 2019

Publicity stunt… Champions Trophy jeetne ke bad bhi tera chichora pan nahin gaya… Yeh aur bat hai Champions Trophy ka jawab Sharajah or Manchester main ham de chuke hain😂… — South Asia Watch (@Faisal170719) August 4, 2019

This year, Hajj will begin from August 9 and Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on August 11.