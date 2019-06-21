ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is not having the best of times on the professional front, since their defeat against India. From facing the ire on social media to getting body-shamed after the India-Pakistan match, Sarfaraz has seen it all in the last week. Recently, another video surfaced on the internet where the Pakistan skipper is seen in a mall, where a fan mocks him brutally. The fan body-shames him as he asks ‘why is he fat?’ Sarfaraz looks at the fan and then decides not to react as he walks off.

Here is the video:

“If anyone thinks that I will go home, then it is their idiocy. If God forbid something unfortunate happens then I won’t be the only one going back home,” Pakistani media outlet, ‘thenews.com.pk’, quoted Sarfaraz as saying. Sarfaraz’s captaincy was called “brainless” by former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, while Shoaib Malik, who was out for a first-ball duck in the game against India, found himself in the eye of a storm after videos of a night-out with Indian tennis star wife Sania Mirza went viral on social media.

The captain has urged the team to forget the loss against the neighbours and move on. “Forget the bad performance and uplift the team for the remaining four matches,” said Sarfaraz. Pakistan will next play South Africa on June 23 in London.

Pakistan will lock horns with South Africa on June 23 in what will be an important game for both sides to stay afloat in the tournament. Pakistan has been inconsistent in the tournament thus far and that has been the problem with South Africa as well. It sets up for a mouthwatering game at the Lords.