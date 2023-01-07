Top Recommended Stories
Sarfaraz Ahmed Hails 118 In PAK Vs NZ Second Test As ‘Best Hundred’ In Tests
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed scored his fourth Test hundred on Friday. It was also his first since 2014 in red-ball cricket.
Karachi: Sarfaraz Ahmed hailed his 118 against New Zealand in the second innings of the second Test as his ‘best’ as Pakistan managed a draw on Friday. Returning to the Test side after three years, Sarfaraz hit his first Test ton in eight years.
Pakistan made a surprise replacement in the first Test, bringing in Sarfaraz in place of out-of-form Mohammad Rizwan. The 35-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he scored four fifty-plus scores in the series.
“This was a fourth-innings hundred and in the fourth innings, it is not easy to bat anywhere in the world. So I think this is my best hundred,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by ICC. The wicketkeeper-batter was adjusged the Player of the series.
Sarfaraz came into bat when Pakistan were reeling at 80/5 while chasing 319. “My state of mind wasn’t very good when I came to bat the first time. I was very tense, there were a lot of nerves.
“But the captain Babar Azam gave me a lot of confidence and the boys in the team gave me a lot of confidence. I backed my form from domestic cricket and had a good performance,” he added.
At the end, Pakistan were 15 runs away from the win when bad light called off play.
