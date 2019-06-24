ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s life has changed in 24 hours after Pakistan beat South Africa. Sarfaraz faced trolls after Pakistan lost to India, but after the win against South Africa, he is receiving praise from all corners. After the 49-run-win over South Africa, Sarfaraz was spotted giving autographs and obliging fans to selfies. He looked upbeat after the win and that was evident. Pakistan was clinical as they beat South Africa and kept their semi-final hopes alive.

Here is the video of Sarfaraz interacting with fans at Lords after the win:

His gesture is being lauded:

This is what a win does…he was being abused till yesterday but today’s win changed fans reactions .,,wish a more consistent and mature response from the fans ..it’s just a game after all.. — Munish B (@ashub) June 23, 2019

A banner in lords.

this man didn’t deserved such criticism down to earth humble as ever.

We love you @SarfarazA_54 #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/m5MoWCALwp — Kinza 🇵🇰❣ (@emotionalscab) June 23, 2019

BESHAK ALLAH js ko chahay Izzat de Tum jeeto ya Haro Hmen tm se pyaaar h♥️🔥🇵🇰 — Shamikh KZ🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@shamikh_kz) June 23, 2019

@SarfarazA_54 we love you ❤️ — Hammad khan (@hammy_style) June 24, 2019

“A complete team performance. I think a couple of team combinations didn’t allow us to play him before. But he did well after getting his chance. Sometimes, change is good. Today, the way Haris batted, he looked hungry. He was the difference. Batted like Jos Buttler. We have to work hard on our fielding. We dropped so many catches. All three matches are important. Complete bowling effort. Credit to Amir for picking up early wickets. Shadab picked up wickets in the middle overs and Wahab got us wickets at the death. Thank you for all the support,” said Sarfaraz after the win.