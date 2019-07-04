Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Pakistan’s hope came to an end when England beat New Zealand to make it to the semi-finals. With a game to go against Bangladesh, Pakistan’s chances of qualifying are next to nil. Sarfaraz as a captain has faced a lot of criticism for the performance of Pakistan. Especially, Sarfaraz faced a lot of flak after their loss to India.

So this is what Pakistan needs to do to qualify for the semi-finals:

If Pakistan make 350, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 38

If Pakistan score 400, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 84

If Bangladesh bat first, there is no chance of Pakistan qualifying

Here is how Sarfaraz became a favourite meme:

Pakistan desperately trying to hold on to 1992 pic.twitter.com/cr99GirR4h — BCCI Ambassador (@DennisCricket_) July 3, 2019

Nutella kam khaya kar. Moun ka size chota ho jaye ga! Warna #SarfarazAhmed ki tarah memes ban jani hain appki. 👇#CWC19 #WeHaveWeWill #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/DaDmXAEGRo — Think Out Loud With Saboor (@thinkloudsaboor) July 2, 2019

Reaction of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Pakistani supporters be like #PAKvBAN #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/BdOT6MR63V — Prabhat Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Prabhat28432285) July 4, 2019

Earlier, England entered the World Cup semifinals for the first time since the 1992 edition, beating an erring New Zealand by 119 runs to fuel their “dream” of winning a maiden title. Jonny Bairstow, who smashed 106 off 99 balls to become the first Englishman to score back-to-back hundreds in a World Cup, was mainly responsible for taking the hosts to 305 for eight on a pitch that got slower as the game progressed. (SCORECARD)