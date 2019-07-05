Pakistan vs Bangladesh: With Pakistan’s chances hanging by the thread, it is next to impossible for them to qualify for the 2019 ICC CWC semi-finals. They need to register a freak win over Bangladesh in their last group stage game and that looks extremely unlikely. At the press conference ahead of the match, Sarfaraz felt Pakistan could score 500 and then put pressure on the opposition.

“It is very difficult; 316 runs are a big margin. Only if you’re batting first, you score 600 runs or 500 runs. I don’t know what the study is behind this, but I can’t do anything… definitely, we’re interested in finishing on a high note. So, we will try our best in tomorrow’s match,” the skipper told reporters.

Here is how fans reacted to his ‘500-run’ comment:

Allah taala b sochte honge..kyo meri beizzati karwat hy ye khabees ka bachha har press conference me — Najia afridi 🇵🇰 (@Punofgod) July 4, 2019

500 run.. and opponents 50 runs all out .. Bhai राहुल गांधी वाली चरस थी क्या ।। 60 ball. 100 run.. O LA LA — 🥀🌹 Anandi 🌹🥀 (@nair_hena) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Pakistan need to bat first, besides scoring 400-plus runs and then defeating Bangladesh by a margin of 316 runs for qualifying into semis. If Bangladesh bat first, then Pakistan are out of the tournament even before a ball gets bowled. Keeping all the permutations and combinations aside, Pakistan just need to just focus on winning the game and bowing out with their heads held high.

Whereas, the Bangla Tigers, who have played some exceptional cricket in the tournament will go with nothing to lose mindset in this battle. The Tigers will be the tough opponent for Pakistan. The pacers will get some purchase early on and the spin will play a role as the game progresses.