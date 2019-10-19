Pakistan cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked as captain by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday following a slump. Sarfaraz was not included in the squad for the upcoming tour of Australia and instead, Azhar Ali was named as his replacement. Also, premier batsman, Babar Azam has been named the captain in T20I cricket until next year’s ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2020. Fans seem to have not liked the manner in which the skipper was stripped of his rank and are now uniting to protest against the decision taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board. A protest is going to be held on Sunday at 4 pm in Karachi at the Frere Hall.

A protest is to be held in Karachi tomorrow over Sarfaraz Ahmed’s sacking as Pakistan Test and T20I captain #Cricket pic.twitter.com/LIZcElr3Fj — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 19, 2019

“Sarfaraz flatly refused to do this and told Wasim the Board could sack him if they wanted but he would not step down himself,” the PCB source said.

The source added Sarfaraz would also not be part of Pakistan’s T20 or Test squads for the Australia tour as head coach-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has now decided to give a chance to wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan.

The source said Wasim Khan had assured Sarfaraz he could make a comeback to the national team when he regained full form.

PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani has said that it was a difficult decision to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain in all three formats.

In a PCB statement, Mani said that the decision to remove him was taken because of his lack of confidence and poor performance.

“The decision was a difficult one but taken in the best interest of Pakistan cricket,” Mani said.