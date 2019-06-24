ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s life has changed in the last 24 hours after Pakistan beat South Africa at Lords. After the loss against India, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz was brutally trolled for the lackluster show. But after the emphatic win over South Africa, Sarfaraz is being praised. That is how it is in the sub-continent. A video of Sarfaraz has surfaced on social space after Pakistan beat South Africa. In the footage, Sarfaraz is spotted doing laps at the Lords Cricket Ground, all by himself. This is a footage of the Pakistan skipper before the match. Fans are lavishing praise for the Pakistan skipper for his gesture and spirit.

Here is the video:

In the video, there is no one around as he runs around the Lords.

Here is a video where a fan praises Sarfaraz.

With the win over South Africa, Pakistan keeps their semi-final hopes alive.

“A complete team performance. I think a couple of team combinations didn’t allow us to play him before. But he did well after getting his chance. Sometimes, change is good. Today, the way Haris batted, he looked hungry. He was the difference. Batted like Jos Buttler. We have to work hard on our fielding. We dropped so many catches. All three matches are important. Complete bowling effort. Credit to Amir for picking up early wickets. Shadab picked up wickets in the middle overs and Wahab got us wickets at the death. Thank you for all the support,” said Sarfaraz Ahmed after the win.