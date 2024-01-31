Home

Sports

‘Sarfaraz Khan Cannot Afford To Waste This Opportunity’: Harbhajan Singh Explains Why It’s Do-Or-Die For Uncapped Batter

‘Sarfaraz Khan Cannot Afford To Waste This Opportunity’: Harbhajan Singh Explains Why It’s Do-Or-Die For Uncapped Batter

Sarfaraz had a magnificent run with the India A side and in domestic cricket in recent times, which helped him attract the selectors' attention.

'Sarfaraz Khan Cannot Afford To Waste This Opportunity': Harbhajan Singh Explains Why It's Do Or Die For Uncapped Batter

New Delhi: India veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh suggested Sarfaraz Khan to make the most of this chance after the Ranji star batter was added to Indian squad against England after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja got out from the second Test match because of injuries.

Trending Now

Harbhajan reckoned that when Virat Kohli join the Indian squad for the remaining three Test matches someone would have to be benched.

You may like to read

“Sarfaraz Khan will have to make the most of this chance because when Virat Kohli returns, someone will have to go out. So, he cannot afford to waste this opportunity. He has worked very hard and piled up a lot of runs in domestic cricket,” Harbhajan said while speaking on his official YouTube channel.

Talking about the first Test match between India and England in Hyderabad, he added that the batting lineup of the hosts looked “very weak”.

“India’s batting looks very weak. Rohit Sharma is the only experienced batter in the squad. After him, if you look at the stats, Ravichandran Ashwin has the most runs under his belt,” the 43-year-old added.

The former India cricketer added that the former India skipper’s presence would have made the batting squad stronger. He also pointed out that Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer “struggled” in the first Test match.

“There is a lack of experience in this Indian batting lineup. The batting would have looked a lot stronger had Virat Kohli been there. The likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have also struggled to get going lately,” he further added.

India’s updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.