Sarfaraz Khan IGNORED; Rajat Patidar Set to Replace Virat Kohli in First Two Tests vs England – REPORT

Rajat Patidar has been in ominous form lately, smashing 151 against England Lions in Ahmedabad last week.

Rajat Patidar remained unbeaten on 61 for India A. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A couple of days ahead of the much-awaited first Test at Hyderabad between India and England, the hosts have added Rajat Patidar to the squad for the first two Tests. Patidar, who has got a maiden Test call-up, is replacing Virat Kohli, who opted out of the first two Tests due to ‘personal reasons’. The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer has been in ominous form lately, smashing 151 against England Lions in Ahmedabad last week. The 30-year-old cricketer also scored 111 in the warm-up fixture against the Lions and was on tour to South Africa late last year with the A side.

