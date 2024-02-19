Home

Sarfaraz Khan in IPL 2024! Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB); Teams That Should Have Considered India Star

Given Sarfaraz Khan's current form, some franchises would surely be regretting not having him on their side.

Rajkot: Given his good run of form in his Test debut for India, there have been talks among fans about how an IPL franchise could have benefitted from having him in their side this year. With the IPL season round the corner, it is unfortunate that Sarfaraz will not be featuring in it. He was part of the Delhi Capitals franchise till 2023 but then he was released from the franchise after his poor show in the previous season. Given his current form, some franchises would surely be regretting not having him on their side. So, which are the teams that could have benefitted having him.

CSK: With MS Dhoni likely to feature in his last season of the IPL, the addition of Sarfaraz would have benefitted the Super Kings. He would have slotted in the top-order and given his experience of playing in India, he could have helped CSK win matches.

RCB: He has been part of the RCB franchise in the past, but was released. That happened over a decade ago, but now, Sarfaraz is a different beast altogether. The right-handed batter would have provided solidity to the batting.

KKR: Over the years, KKR have struggled with their top-order and with Sarfaraz in their side, they could have benefitted. Surely, they would look at it as a big miss of not having him on their side.

It is extremely unfortunate that a talent like Sarfaraz will not feature in the IPL. Surely, there would be teams eyeing him when the next auction happens.

