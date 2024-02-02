Home

‘Sarfaraz Khan Once Again Robbed’: Twitterati Reacts After Ranji Star Not Picked In Playing XI In 2nd Test vs England

Sarfaraz Khan has scored 556 runs in six Ranji Trophy games in 2022/23 and 1910 runs across two editions of the tournament at an average of 136.42.

New Delhi: After a long wait Indian Ranji batter Sarfaraz Khan was named in the India Test Squad after Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were out because of injuries. The batter gave his best in the domestic format of the game. However, since his inclusion in the squad fans have been thinking that he would debut for India but as Rohit Sharma announced the playing XI the batter was missing and Rajat Patidar made his debut for India.

After Patidar’s debut, fans started fuming on the Indian Cricket Team for not selecting Sarfaraz in the XI against England, here are few reactions:

Sarfaraz khan once again robbed — BA_56 Forever❤️‍ (@Babarian_56_) February 2, 2024

2 mins silence for those who thought sarfaraz would make in the 11 — B I L L Y (@ogsigma007) February 2, 2024

Today test cricket died !!!

Rajat Patidar made his debut but not Sarfaraz Khan and Gill is also playing pic.twitter.com/CpsiUrzDlI — Kunal Bishwal (@KunalBishwal07) February 2, 2024

How is patidar playing ahead of sarfaraz??? — Sarthak (@Sarthakbot) February 2, 2024

#SarfarazKhan

It’s really a heartbreak.. shreyas Iyer and gill getting more chance but not sarfaraz khan …can you explain @BCCI — Shivaay (@PramodPate25580) February 2, 2024

Bad decision again from coach Rahul and Rohit, If you have Sarfaraz Khan who is in such good touch then he should get a place in the playing XI…

#INDvENG #INDvsENGTest #IndianCricket — / (@Kabeerforyou) February 2, 2024

There will soon be a film called ‘Kaun Sarfaraz Khan?’ pic.twitter.com/t5pc5CRpzX — Rushik Rawal (@RushikRawal) February 2, 2024

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first against Ben Stokes-led England in the second Test match of the five-game series at Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

According to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mohammed Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag.

“The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times. He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot. Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the 2nd Test,” BCCI said in an official statement.

Heading into the second match, India lack experience in the spin department and also the hosts will be missing a mature batting line-up. Virat Kohli will miss the game due to personal reasons while KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the second Test due to injuries.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir and James Anderson.

