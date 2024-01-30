By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Sarfaraz Khan or Rajat Patidar – Who Will Replace Injured KL Rahul During Ind-Eng 2nd Test at Vizag?
The feeling is that Sarfaraz, purely based on his current form, is likely to edge Patidar to the side in the second Test.
Vizag: Hosts India were below-par in their approach and that is what led to the loss against England in the first Test at Hyderabad. With Rohit Sharma and Co. trailing now, problems seem to be mounting for the side ahead of the second Test at Vizag. Senior batter KL Rahul, who hit a brilliant 86 in the opening Test, has now been ruled out of the Vizag game due to an injury. With a couple of days still to go for the second Test – the question is – who will replace Rahul – will it be Sarfaraz or will it be Patidar?
