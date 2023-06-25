Home

Sarfaraz Khan Shares Cryptic Instagram Story After Exclusion From India Squad For West Indies Tour | VIDEO

Sarfaraz holds an impressive record in Ranji season. In the 2022–23 Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz amassed 556 runs in six games at an average of 92.66 including three centuries.

New Delhi: Mumbai Ranji batter Sarfaraz Khan shared a cryptic Instagram story after India announced the squad against West Indies for the Test followed by ODI and T20I series. The series will start from July 12.

Sarfaraz holds an impressive record in Ranji season. In the 2022–23 Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz amassed 556 runs in six games at an average of 92.66 including three centuries. He had 982 runs for an average of 122.75 during the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy season as well. But he failed to seal a place in the squad and youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been added.

However, Sarfaraz was unable to fire runs from his bat for Delhi Capitals in the the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2023. The batter played four matches where he scored 53 runs.

India’s Test Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, and Mohd. Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Jaydev Unadkat, and Siraj

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.