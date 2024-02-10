Home

Sports

Sarfaraz Khan To Cheteshwar Pujara: Players Who Will Replace Shreyas Iyer In Third Test Against England

Sarfaraz Khan To Cheteshwar Pujara: Players Who Will Replace Shreyas Iyer In Third Test Against England

Sarfaraz Khan or Cheteshwar Pujara or direct swap with KL Rahul, who will replace injured Shreyas Iyer for the third Test match.

Sarfaraz Khan To Cheteshwar Pujara: Players Who Will Replace Shreyas Iyer In Third Test Against England

New Delhi: India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is reportedly out of the upcoming third Test match against England which will start from February 15 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot. Iyer complained of stiffness in his back as per a report in The Indian Express and that may force him to sit out. Iyer told the medical staff that he gets a back stiffness after he plays 30 balls in the middle. The report also suggests that the pain occurs in his groin when he looks to play a forward defense. He is likely to visit the NCA for treatment and assessment.

Trending Now

“Iyer has informed the Indian team management and the medical staff that his back gets stiff after playing more than 30 balls and he feels pain in his groin while playing forward defence,” a source told The Indian Express. “Post surgery, he is facing this issue for the first time so he has been advised to rest for a few weeks. He will head to NCA later,” a source told The Indian Express.

You may like to read

It is not yet clear weather Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul will feature in the third Test as both batter got injured while playing in the first Test match. Apart from Jadeja and KL Rahul, Virat Kohli’s presence in also under dilema as the former India captain took a break citing personal reasons. Now under Iyer’s absence here are the few players who will likely to feature in the third Test match.

Sarfaraz Khan

The Ranji star batter has been added to the squad after Jadeja and KL Rahul got injured in the first Test match now this might be the blessing in disguise for young batter to showcase his skills in the third match. Consedaring Sarfaraz in the squad will surely add his domestic experience in the longest format of the game. Sarfaraz has been constantly knocking on the selectors’ doors, had scored 161 runs in 160 balls, laced with 18 fours and 5 sixes. He currently averages 69.85, with 14 centuries in 45 games in first-class cricket.

Direct Swap with KL Rahul

If India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul will feature in the third Test then there might be a direct swap with Iyer. Rahul will be the ideal choice for selectors as he will bring experience to the Indian batting lineup. He scored a much-needed knock of 86 in the first innings of the Hyderabad game.

Will Pujara make a comeback?

Indian veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara will be the ideal choice as he is currently in great form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. On Friday, Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 62nd first-class hundred against Rajasthan in the Elite Group A match in Jaipur. This was his second century in the ongoing series and currently he is the third-highest run-getter, having amassed 648 runs in six matches, including two fifties. Pujara’s experience will be benificial for this Indian cricket team. If Iyer’s injury will take time to recover then Pujara will be the potential replacement for Iyer in the squad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.