Sarfaraz Khan To Make India Debut Against England In 2nd Test? Irfan Pathan Gives Honest Opinion

Sarfaraz Khan earned his maiden India call-up as a replacement of KL Rahul for the second Test against England.

(From L) Asghar Afghan, Upul Tharanga, Irfan Pathan, Chetan Sharma and two officials during the launch event of Asian Legends League on Wednesday in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Sarfaraz Khan made the headlines when the Mumbai batter was named in the Indian squad for the second Test against England, replacing injured KL Rahul, but will have to wait for his debut, according to former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. With Virat Kohli already missing from the first two Tests, India were dealt with a heavy blow when Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the second game starting in Visakhapatnam from February 2. The hosts have lost the first game by 28 runs.

Sarfaraz’s selection came after a string of consistent performances in the past couple of years in the domestic format. His 161 for India A against England Lions recently prompted the selection committee to give the 26-year-old a chance in the senior side.

However, Pathan felt, Sarfaraz won’t be drafted into the playing XI straightaway. “Mushkil kaam rahega. Patidar pehle aya hae to unko mauka milna chahiye (It will be difficult (for Sarfaraz. Rajat Patidar made the team before Sarfaraz, so he deserves a chance),” Pathan said during the launch event of the Asian Legends League at a city hotel on Wednesday.

Patidar came into the side after Virat Kohli withdrew himself from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Pathan also spoke highly about the Indian U-19 team who are playing in the World Cup in South Africa currently.

‘India Will Win U-19 World Cup’

The former left-hander named Musheer Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Raj Limbani and Priyanshu Moliya as some of the stars from the team to look out for in the future. “I have been following U-19 cricket closely and I am fortunate to have spent a couple of weeks with some of them at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) where I went to do a coaching course.

“The likes of Musheer Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Raj Limbani and Priyanshu Moliya – there are very exciting players. Musheer has been batting brilliantly. I am actually very excited about Raj Limbani’s future. Arshin Kulkarni can become one of the best pace-bowling all-rounders. I am very excited about their futures and am confident that India will win the U-19 World Cup,” added the now-retired Pathan, who is still the only bowler to take a Test hat-trick in the first three balls of a match.

While Musheer stamped his authority with two hundreds and a fifty in four games, Limbani’s swing and pace bamboozled the opposition. Arshin too hit a hundred and picked up two wickets so far as India have almost secured their spot in the semifinals. Notably, Musheer is the younger brother of Sarfaraz.

Comparing both the brothers, the 39-year-old made an interesting point and put Musheer a bit ahead of Sarfaraz in terms of skills. “Taking about Musheer, the way he has shown consistency, it is really appreciable. The range of batting that Musheer has, it is a bit more than Sarfaraz (Musheer’s elder brother). Sarfaraz plays a bit more square of the wicket while Musheer has the ability to play on the front,” added the cricketer-turned-commentator.

The Asian Legends League is a five-team tournament is set to be held across Asian countries from March 13 to 21. Former India pacer and BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma is the commissioner of the league, which has Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Afghanistan Pathans, Bangladesh Tiger and Pakistan Stars as the competing teams.

Pathan became a part of the Indian Royals, former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Irfan entered his name in the fray for Pakistan Stars. Sri Lanka Lions roped in former opening batsman Upul Tharanga, while former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan joined Afghanistan Pathans for the inaugural season. Mohammad Ashraful was onboarded by Bangladesh Tiger as their icon player.

With Pakistan involved in the league and considering the political tensions between India and Pakistan, the league is likely to be played in a middle-east country. However, nothing has been finalized yet.

