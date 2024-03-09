Home

‘Sarfaraz Khan Would Have Got an IPL Contract if Auction Was…’ – Aakash Chopra’s BOLD Statement

Aakash Chopra reckons had the IPL auction taken place tomorrow, Sarfaraz would surely have found a buyer.

Dharamsala: Sarfaraz Khan, who had been performing consistently well in the domestic circuit, finally got to make his Test debut in Rajkot. And in Rajkot, he had a dream debut where he hit two consecutive fifties. Then, he hit a third fifty in the Test series against England at Dharamsala. Despite being one of the top performers in the currently on form, it is unfortunate that Sarfaraz will not be part of the upcoming season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Sarfaraz will not be a part of it as he was not picked up by a franchise during the auction. But, former India opener Aakash Chopra reckons had the auction taken place tomorrow, Sarfaraz would surely have found a buyer.

“I am personally not that surprised, or I would say that I am as surprised as I am with the fact that Pat Cummins got 20.50 crore rupees. Recency bias is a very important thing. If the auction had been tomorrow, he would have got a contract,” Chopra said on Jio Cinemas.

“Sarfaraz had a contract since he was 18 years old. He has played for two or three franchises,” he added.

“Now we are definitely talking about him, that he plays this or that, but he is doing that here, just like Pat Cummins had won the World Cup,” the ex-cricketer stated.

Sarfaraz was part of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the last season where he played four games. He was released by the Capitals ahead of the auction.

