Sarfaraz Khan’s Father in Tears as Son Gets Maiden Test Cap at Rajkot Ahead of India-England Game; Pic Goes VIRAL!

Ind vs Eng: One would feel hard work has finally been rewarded and now, Sarfaraz would dearly look to make this opportunity count. 

Published: February 15, 2024 9:04 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Rajkot: Sarfaraz Khan’s father was in tears when his son finally got his maiden Test cap ahead of the third Test at Rajkot against England on Thursday. Once Sarfaraz got his cap, the camera panned towards his father, who has been the pillar behind his success. The expression on Sarfaraz’s father’s face was evident as his son has had to wait for a very long time for this moment despite consistently performing well in the domestic circuit over the past two seasons. One would feel hard work has finally been rewarded and now, Sarfaraz would dearly look to make this opportunity count.

