Sarfaraz Khan’s Father Warns Aspiring Cricketers About Scammers Using His Name

Naushad Khan warned young cricketers about scammers using his name and fake ids to lure money out of them.

Naushad Khan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rising star Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad Khan released a video in which he warned aspiring young cricketers about scammers using his name as bait to get money out of the young talents. As per Naushad Khan, many people are creating his fake IDs on social media and trying to lure young kids and giving them fake promises of making them IPL net bowlers or helping them in state selection. The father of Sarafaraz and Musheer Khan has warned people of such scammers.

It has been a great year for Naushad Khan as Sarfaraz made his much-awaited International debut during the ongoing Test series against England and Musheer Khan made a name for himself at the global level with his astonishing performance in the recently concluded U19 World Cup 2024.

Sarfaraz Khan etched his name in history as he slammed the joint-second fastest half-century for India on debut. Sarfaraz took 48 balls to reach his first Test half-century against England in the third Test at Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium. However, his outings in the fourth Test were not that impressive.

As Kumble presented Sarfaraz with his Test cap at Rajkot, his father-cum-coach Naushad Khan was left emotional on seeing the scenes unfolding in front of his eyes. Visuals then showed Sarfaraz running with his Test cap across the boundary rope to show it to his father and wife, who watched the proceedings from the sidelines.

Sporting a ‘cricket is everyone’s game’ written on the back of the jacket, a visibly teary-eyed and proud Naushad hugged him with joy and kissed the Indian badge on the Test cap, even as Sarfaraz was wiping off the tears from his wife’s eyes

