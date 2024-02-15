Sarfaraz Khan’s Heartbreaking Reaction After Run-Out On Debut Goes Viral | SEE Picture

Home

Sarfaraz Khan scored 62 runs in 66 balls on his Test debut in the ongoing third Test match against England in Rajkot.

New Delhi: India debutant Sarfaraz Khan was looking in great touch until he got run out after a miscommunication with Ravindra Jadeja who was playing on 99 runs. The young India batter scored 62 runs in 66 balls.

After Sarfaraz’s wicket India captain Rohit Sharma was not happy as he threw his India cap. Even Sarfaraz’s father and wife was not looking happy. However, his father Naushad was seen clapping afte the batter came back to the dressing room.

Sarfaraz looked disappointed after his dismissal and the photo of Sarfaraz in the dressing room went viral, here is the photo:

Sarfaraz Khan is disappointed in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/GR0VkBTk7J — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2024

At stumps, India’s score read 326/5 with Ravindra Jadeja (110) and Kuldeep Yadav (1) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Rohit hushed all doubters about his form in Test cricket on the opening day of the third Test against England, slamming a tumultuous 131 off 196 balls in a spectacular start to India’s innings. After the captain’s departure, Sarfaraz Khan spiced up a solid day for the hosts slamming a spectacular 62 off 66 deliveries.

The England pacer, with his twin strikes, and Tom Hartley, with one scalp, dented India’s opening before a solid 204-run partnership between captain and Jadeja brought the hosts back in the game.

After Tea, India started their session at 185/3 with Rohit (97* runs from 154 balls) and Jadeja (68* runs from 126 balls) firmly standing at the crease.

Rohit battled blows and quality pace to notch up a crucial 11th Test century. India captain and Jadeja continued their marathon partnership in Rajkot, as it stretched to 171.

The batting pair of Rohit and Jadeja were aggressive in their approach and the duo continued to pile up runs after the captain notched up a century on the first day at a breakneck pace.

Captain Rohit delivered when India needed him the most; however, his stay at the crease was cut short by Mark Wood. The visitors finally got the best of Rohit by employing the short-ball strategy, which saw the India opener hole out at mid-wicket, breaking the monumental partnership of 204 runs in 328 deliveries for the fourth wicket.

Jadeja continued his blistering form and kept piling runs with debutant Sarfaraz Khan and the duo brought up their 50-run partnership.

Sarfaraz brought up his thunderous maiden Test half-century in 48 balls. Rajkot witnessed Sarfaraz’s dominant show as the 26-year-old batter with his crafty shots frustrated England bowlers and smoked the visitors all around the ground.

In a horrible mix-up and direct hit which concluded in an unfortunate end to a lovely debut innings – Sarfaraz was run out trying to get Jadeja to his hundred.

Coming to bat when India were in trouble position at 33/3, the star all-rounder Jadeja stamped his batting dominance against the visitors’s attack as he brought up his marvellous century in 198 balls. The century was followed by his trademark sword celebration, though a little muted after his fault led to Sarfaraz’s run out.

