Sarfaraz Khan’s HEARTWARMING Gesture Towards Yashasvi Jaiswal During Rajkot Test Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan forged an unbeaten 172-run stand for the fifth wicket. (Image: BCCI)

Rajkot: Two young cricketers – Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal – came good at Rajkot to help India beat England and take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing series. On the fourth day of the Test, Sarfaraz and Yashasvi put on a 172-run stand and while they were in the middle, they scored at a brisk pace. Jaiswal went on to score his second double hundred, while Sarfaraz notched up another fifty in his Test debut. But it was Sarfaraz’s gesture that stole the show.

After India declared their second innings, and while they were all leaving the ground – Sarfaraz asked Jaiswal to lead the way. Initially, Jaiswal resisted but later he led the way out of the ground.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team regained their second position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table with a 434-run win in the third Test match against England on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth 557 runs in the fourth innings, the Englishmen succumbed under pressure to be all out for 122 with a day to spare.

Notably this Test match saw three centurions in Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Duckett, and a double centurion in Yashasvi Jaiswal. Shubman Gill could have been in the list of centurions had he not been out for 91.

With four wins, two losses and a draw from seven games, India have 59.52 percentage points. New Zealand top the table 75 PCT. Australia, Bangladesh and Pakistan take third, fourth and fifth positions respectively. On the other hand, England remained static at eighth position with 21.87 PCT from eight Test matches.

