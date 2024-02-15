Sarfaraz Khan’s Wife And Father’s Reaction Stole Limelight As Batter Scores 1st International Run | WATCH

Home

Sarfaraz Khan is playing his international debut Test match against England in Rajkot.

New Delhi: India Test debutant Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad Khan and wife Romana Zahoor stole the limelight when the batter went off the mark in the ongoing Test match against England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Earlier his father Naushad was seen emotional when his son Sarfaraz received the maiden cap from former India captain Anil Kumble.

The video of Sarfaraz Khan and his wife Romana has gone viral on the social sphere, here is the photo:

The moment when his son scored the first runs in International cricket. – The hardwork for a decade, the great man will be proud of Sarfaraz. 👏 pic.twitter.com/RuWIUHQ2R0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2024

Before the start of the third Test match between India and England in Rajkot on Thursday, former India spinner Anil Kumble handed over the maiden Test cap to Sarfaraz Khan and gave the 26-year-old an inspirational speech.

While handing over the prestigious Test cap, Kumble said that he was “proud” of Sarfaraz for the way he came through. He added that his dad and the whole family would be “extremely proud” after seeing the 26-year-old playing for India.

The former cricketer also said that it was the start of a long career.

“Sarfaraz, I am really proud of the way you come through, am sure your dad and your family would be extremely proud of what you have been able to achieve. I know you have done all the hard work and disappointments, but despite that all the runs that you have scored through the domestic season. Well done to you. I am sure you will have lots of wonderful memories today. Start of a long career. Only 310 people have played before you, so all the best,” Kumble told Sarfaraz.

