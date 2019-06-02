ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan’s performance after their horrifying show in their World Cup 2019 opener against the Windies has come under a lot of criticism. Fans are criticising the lacklustre show after the Windies blew away the Men in Green in under four hours. Ahead of Pakistan’s second match against hosts England, Sarfraz Ahmed-led side was seen focussing on their fielding looking to sharpen that aspect. That is when fans started to suggest they lay more emphasis on how to counter short-pitched stuff rather than waste their time in a fielding drill session.
Here is the video where, like India, Pakistan is having a fielding drill session:
Failing o play the short-pitch bouncers from the Windies bowlers led to the downfall of Pakistan and hence here is what fans suggested:
“We know how good England are but we know them and are battle-hardened against them. We have assessed what went wrong and will continue to work on those things.” said Pakistan coach Micky Arthur.