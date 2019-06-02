ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan’s performance after their horrifying show in their World Cup 2019 opener against the Windies has come under a lot of criticism. Fans are criticising the lacklustre show after the Windies blew away the Men in Green in under four hours. Ahead of Pakistan’s second match against hosts England, Sarfraz Ahmed-led side was seen focussing on their fielding looking to sharpen that aspect. That is when fans started to suggest they lay more emphasis on how to counter short-pitched stuff rather than waste their time in a fielding drill session.

Here is the video where, like India, Pakistan is having a fielding drill session:

Failing o play the short-pitch bouncers from the Windies bowlers led to the downfall of Pakistan and hence here is what fans suggested:

Short ball k drill kra lo phle twade mehrbane 😂 — Talha (@realtalhazafar) June 2, 2019

Bouncer khelnay ki drillain karwao. — Ashar Jawad (@AsharJawad) June 2, 2019

Short pitch! — Amer Malik (@AmerMalik3) June 2, 2019

Batting kar batting — Uddesh Singh (@uddesh2017) June 2, 2019

Do practice for short-pitch deliveries — Mohsin Ali (@mohsinPK191) June 2, 2019

Plz try to play short ball pitch — Abid (@AbidSMah) June 2, 2019

How about batting drills — KHAN (@skh786kk) June 2, 2019

make them practice shortball. don wanna see them bounced out again !! — Mohsin Jadoon (@mohsin_jadoon92) June 2, 2019

Don’t waste time. We know what will happen. — waheed ahmed (@Pesticon) June 2, 2019

“We know how good England are but we know them and are battle-hardened against them. We have assessed what went wrong and will continue to work on those things.” said Pakistan coach Micky Arthur.