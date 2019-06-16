ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed faced the ire on social media platforms for being ‘lazy’ during the clash against India. He was spotted ”yawning’ behind the stumps and that was captured by photographers. The incident happened when the match resumed after the rain break. The match was stopped after 46.4 overs due to rain, and the break lasted for almost half-an-hour. The gesture did not go down well with the fans who started to troll him hilariously.

Here is the video of the episode:

@SarfarazA_54 Spread too much laziness over the ground that @imVkohli left from the ground even he was not out.

Anyways 337 is more than enough for Pak #ICCWorldCup2019 #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #BCCI #AskTheExpert What will you say Viru Paazi @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/xvX3Wh0nqL — Deepak Sharma (@Dp030986) June 16, 2019

Here is how he got trolled:

#INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan

When you need #Tea&Pakoda ☕☕☕ in such beautiful weather but inning is not over pic.twitter.com/7WzcKVGrh8 — Aaryan Tyagi (@thearyantyagi) June 16, 2019

That expression when you already know the match results, but playing coz you are supposed to.#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/dnqORLi3Qo — (@_ShireenKhan__) June 16, 2019

Ab tum log he battao agr hum memes na banae toh Kya kre @TheRealPCB #IndiaVsPakistan #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/D90W1lgFQ4 — Pratik Martin (@showstoperMarti) June 16, 2019

#IndiaVsPakistan Lagta he…Sidha nind se uth kar, muh dhoye bina aa Gaya..

Accha hua baaris ayi, varna Nahaane se bi mana Kar deta #bakchod#INDvPAK #SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/TpOAfxep3w — Amit Jarsaniya (Full-time Freelancer) (@AmitJarsaniya07) June 16, 2019

Focus for the game

Them vs Us

#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/w9Yct1YgiF — Ali Khan Pasha (@iamalipasha) June 16, 2019

Meanwhile, India’s captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma ran the show in their much-awaited World Cup clash against Pakistan here on Sunday. While Rohit Sharma smashed a masterful 140 off 113 balls (4×14, 6×3), skipper Virat Kohli hit a 65-ball 77 (4×7) as India scored 336/5 in the allotted 50 overs.

Put into bat by Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, K.L. Rahul walked out with Rohit to open the innings for India. Rahul quelled any doubts as to whether he can fill injured Shikhar Dhawan’s shoes at the top of the order by holding up one end as he and Rohit gave India a perfect start.

The openers put up 136 runs with Rohit doing the bulk of the scoring. Both players crossed their half-centuries and it was the fourth instance of an Indian pair recording a century stand against Pakistan in a World Cup.