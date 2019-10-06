Laishram Sarita Devi crashed out of the Women’s World Boxing Championship on Sunday. She lost her boutbout against Natalia Shadrina.

Sarita Devi, seeded fourth, was participating in the 60 kg event lost 0-5 against her Russian opponent to exit the tournament.

While Sarita, who got a first-round bye, put up a solid fight, she could not cash in on a strong start and exited the tournament.

The Manipuri boxer logged more punches in the first three minutes of the bout against her seemingly withdrawn opponent but the Russian made a comeback in the next two rounds and won the bout on the judges’ nod.

Sarita, who had won a gold medal during the showpiece event in New Delhi in 2006, was chasing her maiden world medal in over a decade.

Saweety Boora (75kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg) are the two Indians who advanced to the pre-quarters after winning their respective opening bouts.

The Indian boxer is currently in the running to become a member of the International Boxing Association’s first ever athletes commission, which will be formalised during the ongoing event.

Ahead of the tournament, Sarita had said that the she was looking to prove a point in the tournament which is held in Ulan-Ude.

“The World Championships is the biggest opportunity for me to prove myself despite the fact of my age. I will not be able to play next time but this time I’ll try to give my best,” Sarita had told ANI.

“As the Olympics is nearing, there is growing criticism that Sarita can’t perform. I feel bad but I’m taking it as a challenge and will do better. I have been playing for India since a long time and have brought so many medals to make the country proud,” she had added.

Sarita had also discussed about how despite being a senior player, she continues to be disciplined and never comes late for the practice.

“New faces should come up and make the country proud. I remember, for the Asian Games, my coach asked me to skip the tournament but the new girl couldn’t do anything so I was very disappointed,” Sarita said.Talking about the equation between Mary Kom and her, she said: “Mary Kom has more responsibilities and challenges so we didn’t get much time to talk but yes our equation is good.