SAI Sports Recruitment 2021: Here's a great opportunity for all the aspiring coaches to work with the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Set up in 1982, by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, solely administered by the Government of India for the development of sport in the country, SAI is the apex national sports body of India. SAI had invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment on a contract basis as Assistant Coach for an initial period of four years that is subject to yearly performance evaluation.

Interested candidates can directly apply for the post by clicking on this DIRECT LINK that will take them to the jobs section of the SAI website. The job description along with the eligibility criteria and the pay scale can be downloaded by clicking on the 'details' tab on the right-hand corner of the page for the relevant openings that the candidates are willing to apply.

Important Dates for SAI Recruitment 2021

Starting date to apply – August 26, 2021

Last date to apply – October 10, 2021

Vacancy Details for SAI Recruitment 2021

Number of posts: 220

Archery – 13

Athletics – 20

Basketball – 6

Boxing – 13

Cycling – 13

Fencing – 13

Football – 10

Gymnastics – 6

Handball – 3

Hockey – 13

Judo – 13

Kabaddi – 5

Karate – 4

Kayaking & Canoeing – 6

Kho-Kho – 2

Rowing – 13

Sepak Takraw – 5

Shooting – 3

Softball – 1

Swimming – 7

Table Tennis – 7

Taekwondo – 6

Volleyball – 6

Weightlifting – 13

Wrestling – 13

Wushu – 6

Age Limit for SAI Recruitment 2021

Maximum age as on the last date of submission on application: 40 years

Salary for SAI Recruitment 2021

Rs 41,420 – Rs 112,400 (Depending on experience and other factors)

SAl has been entrusted with the twin objectives of promoting sports and achieving sporting excellence at the national and international level.