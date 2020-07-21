Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match SAS vs MIL at Mapei Stadium: In the upcoming Serie A fixture on late Tuesday night, Sassuolo will host AC Milan at the MAPEI Stadium – Citta del Tricolore on July 22. The Serie A SAS vs MIL match will kick-start at 1.15 AM IST. Sassuolo are currently lying at the eighth spot in the Serie A table with 48 points. Out of 34 matches, Sassuolo have managed to win 13 matches, played nine draws, suffered 12 losses. Sassuolo drew 1-1 in their last Serie A clash against Cagliari.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are at the seventh spot in the Serie A standings with 56 points to their name. AC Milan have won 16 games in the season so far, played eight draws and lost 10 encounters. Milan won 5-1 against Bologna in their last Serie A clash. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between Sassuolo and AC Milan will start at 1.15 AM IST.

Venue: MAPEI Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Pegulo

Defenders: Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Santos

Midfielders: Saelemaekers, Bennacur, Calhanoglu (VC)

Forward: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C), Caputo, Boga

SAS vs MIL Probable Playing XIs

Sassuolo: Andrea Consigli, Marlon, Federico Peluso, Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Jeremy Toljan, Gregoire Defrel, Manuel Locatelli, Mehdi Bourabia, Francesco Caputo, Jeremie Boga, Domenico Berardi.

AC Milan: Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Davide Calabria, Lucas Paqueta, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Samu Castillejo.

SAS vs MIL SQUADS

Sassuolo (SAS): Stefano Turati, Alessandro Russo, Gianluca Pegolo, Andrea Consigli, Stefano Piccinini, Alessandro Tripaldelli, Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Leonardo Fontanesi, Mert Muldur, Rogerio da Silva, Federico Peluso, Gian Marco Ferrari, Filippo Romagna, Jeremy Toljan, Marlon Santos, Vlad Chiriches, Giangiacomo Magnani, Hamed Junior-Traore, Mehdi Bourabia, Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga, Andrea Ghion, Lukas Haraslin, Jacopo Pellegrini, Francesco Caputo, Giacomo Raspadori, Gregoire Defrel, Domenico Berardi.

AC Milan (MIL): Asmir Begovic, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Antonio-Donnarumma, Matteo Soncin, Davide Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Andrea Conti, Matteo Gabbia, Leo Duarte, Alexis Saelemaekers, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Diego Laxalt, Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer, Marco Brescianini, Lucas Paqueta, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Daniel Maldini, Riccardo Tonin, Giacomo Olzer, Lorenzo Colombo.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MIL Dream11 Team/ SAS Dream11 Team/ AC Milan Dream11 Team/ Sassuolo Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.