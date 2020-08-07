Dream11 Team Prediction

San Antonio Spurs (SAS) will lock horns with the Utah Jazz (UTA) in their upcoming fixture in the NBA on Friday, August 7. SAS’ performance has been nothing commendable as the team is currently placed at number five spot whereas the Jazz have not been able to perform till now and are at the number at the bottom in the eleventh spot. Also Read - POR vs HOU Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20: Star Player, Fantasy Picks For Today's Basketball Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets Match at Walt Disney World Resort 6.30 AM IST August 5

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Mudiay, Murray

Shooting Guard: White

Small Forward: Ingles, DeRozan

Power Forward: Lyles

Centre: Bradley, Poeltl

Likely Five

San Antonio Spurs (SAS)– Dejounte Murray (PG), Derrick White (SG), DeMar DeRozan (SF), Rudy Gay (PF), Jakob Poeltl (C)

Utah Jazz (UTA)- Mike Conley (PG), Donovan Mitchell (SG), Joe Ingles (SF), Royce O’Neale (PF), Rudy Gobert (C)

