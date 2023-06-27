Sashi Tharoor Slams BCCI For Not Selecting Thiruvananthapuram In ODI World Cup 2023

Home

Tharoor took his Twitter and shared a photo of the ODI World Cup schedule and venues saying that Thiruvananthapuram's SportsHub, hailed by many as the best cricket stadium in India, is missing from the World Cup 2023 fixture list.

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who is an avid cricket fan criticized BCCI after ODI World Cup 2023 schedule and venues on Tuesday. Tharoor was seem sad for not selecting Thiruvananthapuram in the scheme of things for the tournament.

Disappointed to see that Thiruvananthapuram’s #SportsHub, hailed by many as the best cricket stadium in India, is missing from the #WorldCup2023 fixture list. Ahmedabad is becoming the new cricket capital of the country, but could a match or two not have been allotted to Kerala? pic.twitter.com/55jU1PLksQ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 27, 2023

“Disappointed to see that Thiruvananthapuram’s SportsHub, hailed by many as the best cricket stadium in India, is missing from the World Cup 2023 fixture list. Ahmedabad is becoming the new cricket capital of the country, but could a match or two not have been allotted to Kerala?” tweeted Sashi Tharoor.

Earlier, Tharoor was also spotted at The Oval during the World Test Championship 2023 final where Australia beat India by 209 runs to win the title.

The opener clash of World Cup will be played between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 05.

India will play thier opener clash against Australia which will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai.

