Sathiyan Gnanasekaran’s dream run at the ongoing International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup in China came to an end after losing to Timo Bull in the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday.

Sathiyan had made it to the round of 16 with impressive victories against higher-ranked opponents on Friday.

However, on Saturday, against the former world No. 1 Bull, the Sathiyan did give hopes of an upset when he pocketed the first game 11-7. However, Bull quickly found his bearings and drew level at 1-1 winning the second game 11-8. That was all the German, two-time world champion, needed to take control of the tie as he won the following three games 11-5, 11-9 and 11-8 to enter the quarter-finals with a 4-1 win.

Sathiyan, playing in his maiden world cup, gave a solid account of himself holding his own against no. 12 seed Simon Gauzy and no. 14 seed Jonathan Groth on Friday.

The world No. 30 beat Gauzy 11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 before getting the better of Gauzy 11-3, 12-10, 7-11, 16-14, 8-11, 11-8 to book his spot in the main draw of the event being held in Chengdu.