Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the lone Indians left in the fray, have entered the semi-finals of the ongoing China Open 2019 with an upset win over world no. 3 Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen on Friday.

The unseeded India pair registered a straight-game victory, winning 21-19, 21-15 in a a quarter-final clash lasting 45 minutes.

The Satwik-Chirag faced tough fight in the first game but they maintained the lead for the majority of their exchanged with the former world champions before eventually sealing it 21-19.

The duo then lifted their game, adopting a more aggressive approach which helped them pocked the second game rather easily. The pairs had earlier clashed in the Thailand Open 2019 final with Satwik-Chirag emerging victorious.

Their next opponents are Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon of Indonesia whom they will battle in the semi-finals on Saturday. The Indonesian pair defeated Marks Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel 21-14, 21-19 in the other quarter-final at the Haixia Olympics Sports Center in Fuzhou.

The world no. 9 continue to be a figure of consistency in an otherwise mixed year of India shuttlers with even world champion PV Sindhu registering multiple early round exits.

Satwik and Chirag had beaten Japanese pair of Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe 21-18, 21-23, 21-11 in a closely fought third-round clash on Thursday.

While the Thailand Open was Satwik-Chirag’s maiden Super 500 title, they also made the French Open final last month.