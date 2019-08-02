The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the men’s doubles semi-finals after registering a hard-fought win over qualifiers Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae of Korea at the Thailand Open on Friday.

The unseeded Indian combination registered a 21-17, 17-21, 21-19 in a gruelling quarterfinal match that lasted exactly an hour. This was Rankireddy and Shetty’s maiden win over the Korean pair.

The duo will now face another Korean pair of Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol for a place in the finals of the $350,000 tournament on Saturday.