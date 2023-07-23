Home

This is the third Super 500 title for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty so far after Thailand Open 2019 and India Open 2022.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Image: BAI)

New Delhi: Asian champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated world no. 1 Indonesian duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in a thrilling three-game men’s doubles final 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 to clinch maiden Korea Open title on Sunday.

This is the third Super 500 title of their career so far after Thailand Open 2019 and India Open 2022 and third BWF World Tour title in 2023 as well, having previously won Swiss Open 2023 (Super 300) and Indonesia Open 2023 (Super 1000) earlier this year.

Earlier, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist pair stormed into the final after defeating China’s Liang Wie Keng and Wang Chang 21-15, 24-22 in the semifinals on Saturday.

