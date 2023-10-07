Home

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Script History In Hangzhou; Claim Maiden Asian Games Badminton Gold

New Delhi: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indians to win the gold medal at the Asian Games. They defeated Choi Soi Gyu and Kim Won Ho of Korea in

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty script history In Hangzhou Asian Games. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indians to win the gold medal at the Asian Games. They defeated Choi Soi Gyu and Kim Won Ho of Korea in the final 21-18, 21-16 on Saturday.

