Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Script History In Hangzhou; Claim Maiden Asian Games Badminton Gold

New Delhi: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indians to win the gold medal at the Asian Games. They defeated Choi Soi Gyu and Kim Won Ho of Korea in

Updated: October 7, 2023 2:01 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty script history In Hangzhou Asian Games. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indians to win the gold medal at the Asian Games. They defeated Choi Soi Gyu and Kim Won Ho of Korea in the final 21-18, 21-16 on Saturday.

More to follow…

