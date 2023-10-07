By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Script History In Hangzhou; Claim Maiden Asian Games Badminton Gold
New Delhi: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indians to win the gold medal at the Asian Games. They defeated Choi Soi Gyu and Kim Won Ho of Korea in the final 21-18, 21-16 on Saturday.
