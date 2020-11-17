SAU vs JMC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction International Friendly 2020 Matchday 2 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match SAU vs JMC at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium: In another exciting International Friendly encounter on Monday night, two footballing teams Saudi Arabia and Jamaica will be locking horns at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. The International Friendly SAU vs JMC match will kick-off at 10 PM IST – November 17. Saudi Arabia will be back in action later tonight as they take on Jamaica in Riyad. The hosts already did get the better of Jamaica at midweek as they registered a comfortable 3-0 win. Salem Al Dawsari, Saleh Al Sheri and Firas Al Buraikan all chipped in with the goals and brought an end to Jamaica's seven game unbeaten run. In spite of the recent defeat, Jamaica do have enough quality to bounce back with a positive result. Both sides will be eager to end the international break on a high before the players return to club football.

Kick-Off Time: The International Friendly match between Saudi Arabia and Jamaica will start at 10 PM IST – November 17 in India.

Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

SAU vs JMC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- A Al Oaisher

Defenders- A Powell, D Lowe, A Mariappa, A Sharahini

Midfielders- K Parris, R Morrison, S Al Faraj, H Bahebrl

Forwards- L Bailey (VC), F Al Braikan (C)

SAU vs JMC – Recent Form

Saudi Arabia: WWWLW

Jamaica: WWDWL

SAU vs JMC Predicted Playing XIs

Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Alrubeai-Alyami, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Muhammad Khabrani, Ahmed Sharahili, Ali Al-Buhaili, Abdulmajeed Al-Salihim, Abdul-Ilah Al-Maliki, Saleh Al-Shehri, Salem Al Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, Ayman Yahya.

Jamaica: Dwayne Miller, Gregory Leigh, Damion Lowe, Kemar Lawrence, Daniel Johnson, Kevon Lambert, Kaheem Parris, Jahshaun Anglin, Lamar Walker, Norman Campbell, Kemal Malcolm.

SAU vs JMC SQUADS

Saudi Arabia (SAU): Mohammed Al-Owais, Fawaz Al-Qarni, Ameen Bokhari, Saud Abdulhamid, Ali Al Lajami, Ziyad Al Sahafi, Ali Albulayhi, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Yaseer Al-Shahrani, Abdullah Al-Shamekh, Hassan Altambakti, Abdullah Madu, Abdulfattah Asiri, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Abdulrahman Al-Dossari, Salman Al-Faraj, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdulelah Almalki, Yahia Al-Shehri, Hattan Bahebri, Abdullah Otayf, Feras Al Birakan, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Haroune Camara.

Jamaica (JMC): Dwayne Miller, Dennis Taylor, Amal Knight, Oniel Fisher, Michael Hector, Kemar Lawrence, Gregory Leigh, Damion Lowe, Alvas Powell, Adrian Mariappa, Ricardo Morris, Ravel Morrison, Lamar Walker, Kevon Lambert, Kaheem Parris, Junior Flemmings, Jahshaun Anglin, Daniel Johnson, Bobby Reid, Javon East, Kemal Malcolm, Leon Bailey, Norman Campbell, Shamar Nicholson.

