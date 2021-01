Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore.

SAU vs VID My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Harvik Desai

Batters – Ganesh Sathish (c), Apoorv Wankhade, Siddhesh Wath, Arpit Vasavada (vc)

All-Rounders – Akshay Karnewar, Chetan Sakariya, Chirag Jani

Bowlers – Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wakhare, Jaydev Unadkat

Predicted XI

Saurashtra

Arpit Vasavada, Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai (wk), Parth Chauhan, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja

Vidarbha

Nachiket Bhute, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Ganesh Sathish (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Karnewar, Rushabh Rathod, Siddhesh Wath, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur

SQUADS

Saurashtra

Arpit Vasavada, Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai (wk), Parth Chauhan, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Vandit Jivrajani, Himalaya Barad, Divyaraj Chauhan

Vidarbha

Nachiket Bhute, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Ganesh Sathish (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Karnewar, Rushabh Rathod, Siddhesh Wath, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Mohit Kale, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar

