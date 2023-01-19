Home

Sports

Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ronaldo vs Messi Friendly Match In India Online

Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ronaldo vs Messi Friendly Match In India Online

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Saudi All-Star vs Paris Saint-Germain online and on TV In India.

Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ronaldo vs Messi Friendly Match In India Online

Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Live Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Star will lock horns against Lionel Messi’s PSG on Thursday at 10.30 PM IST. Ronaldo and Messi, who have dominated football’s debate about the greatest of all time (GOAT) for the best part of 10 years, will face off on the pitch on Thursday for the first time since December 2020 when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Saudi All-Star vs Paris Saint-Germain online and on TV In India:

When Will PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI friendly match Kickstart?

The match is scheduled for an 10:30 pm IST kick-off. (8 pm Saudi time)

Where and where will the PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI be played featuring Messi and Ronaldo?

The friendly between PSG and Saudi All Star XI, featuring greats Ronaldo and Messi, will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where I Can Livestream the friendly match between PSG vs Saudi All Star XI friendly match online in India?

The PSG vs Saudi All Star XI match can be streamed live on PSG’s official Youtube channel (PSG – Paris Saint-Germain), PSG TV website (PSGTV) and PSG’s official Facebook handle.

The match will not be telecasted on tv in India.