  • Home
  • Sports
  • Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ronaldo vs Messi Friendly Match In India Online

Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ronaldo vs Messi Friendly Match In India Online

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Saudi All-Star vs Paris Saint-Germain online and on TV In India.

Published: January 19, 2023 1:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Saudi All-star XI, Saudi All-star XI News, Saudi All-star XI Updates, Saudi All-star XI Latest News, Saudi All-star XI Updates, Saudi All-star XI Pics, Saudi All-star XI, PSG, PSG News, PSG Updates, PSG Latest News, PSG Football, Saudi All-star XI vs PSG, Saudi All-star XI vs PSG News, Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Updates, Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Pics, Saudi All-star XI vs PSG News, Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Latest Updates, Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Playing XI, Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Players to Watch, Ronaldo vs Messi, Ronaldo vs Messi News, Ronaldo vs Messi Updates, Ronaldo vs Messi Latest News, Ronaldo vs Messi Updates, Ronaldo vs Messi Pics, Ronaldo vs Messi Latest Updates, Ronaldo vs Messi Pics, Ronaldo vs Messi Live Streaming, Ronaldo vs Messi Live News
Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ronaldo vs Messi Friendly Match In India Online

Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Live Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Star will lock horns against Lionel Messi’s PSG on Thursday at 10.30 PM IST. Ronaldo and Messi, who have dominated football’s debate about the greatest of all time (GOAT) for the best part of 10 years, will face off on the pitch on Thursday for the first time since December 2020 when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0.

Also Read:

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Saudi All-Star vs Paris Saint-Germain online and on TV In India:

When Will PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI friendly match Kickstart?

The match is scheduled for an 10:30 pm IST kick-off. (8 pm Saudi time)

Where and where will the PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI be played featuring Messi and Ronaldo?

The friendly between PSG and Saudi All Star XI, featuring greats Ronaldo and Messi, will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where I Can Livestream the friendly match between PSG vs Saudi All Star XI friendly match online in India?

The PSG vs Saudi All Star XI match can be streamed live on PSG’s official Youtube channel (PSG – Paris Saint-Germain), PSG TV website (PSGTV) and PSG’s official Facebook handle.

The match will not be telecasted on tv in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 19, 2023 1:56 PM IST