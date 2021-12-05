Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming, F1 Race Live Today Updates

This has to be one of the best F1 seasons in recent memory as we inch towards the dramatic conclusion – young and talented Dutch driver Max Verstappen boasts a slender eight-point lead over seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton with just Sunday and the final race in Abu Dhabi remaining. Hamilton took pole position for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after his title rival Verstappen looked set to beat him only to crash at the final corner. In Saturday’s exciting qualifying session – current F1 Drivers Championship leader Verstappen hit the wall in his 27th and final qualifying lap, as Hamilton jumped to the top of the qualifying charts with 80 seconds remaining in the clock. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified for the race on Sunday at P2 and Verstappen at P3, having managed to finish as third fastest. If Hamilton wins this weekend and secures the extra point for the fastest lap then he will move level with Verstappen heading into a remarkable final race. On the other hand, this will be Verstappen’s first chance to wrap up the Formula 1 Drivers’ title. If he finishes first and Hamilton 7th or lower, the Dutchman will be crowned champion. The same applies if Verstappen finishes 2nd and Hamilton drops out of the race. Here is a look at how to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix main race in India, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live streaming details.Also Read - IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test, Day 3 Today Cricket Updates: Ashwin, Top-Order Shine as India Dominate at Wankhede; New Zealand Lose Half-a-Side in 540 Chase

When is the Saudi Arabian GP 2021 F1 race?

The Saudi Arabian GP 2021 F1 race will take place on Sunday, December 5 in India.

What are the timings of the Saudi Arabian GP 2021 F1 race?

The Saudi Arabian GP 2021 F1 race will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Saudi Arabian GP 2021 F1 race will take place?

The Saudi Arabian GP 2021 F1 race will take place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Saudi Arabian GP 2021 F1 race?

The Saudi Arabian GP 2021 F1 race be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD in India.

Where can you catch the live stream of the Saudi Arabian GP 2021 F1 race?

The Saudi Arabian GP 2021 F1 race live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app and JIOTV.

Qualifying Result of Saudi Arabian GP 2021

1 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes 1:27.511

2 Valtteri BOTTAS Mercedes 1:27.622

3 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:27.653

4 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:28.054

5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing 1:28.123