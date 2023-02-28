Home

Savera Powers To Create Change By Running Together

The first edition of the marathon will be held in New Delhi the Capital at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Sunday on March 19. The marathon will feature 3K run, 5K family run and 10K timed run.

The marathon will take place on March 19 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: At a time when the majority of the work force has gone into work from home mode, Savera Association is organising a marathon in an attempt to promote health and wellness and also raise awarenedd for other social issues.

The first edition of the marathon will be held in the Capital at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Sunday on March 19. The marathon will feature 3K run, 5K family run and 10K timed run to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate in the event.

The 10K timed run adds an extra layer of excitement and challenge for the participants to push their limits and achieve new personal records. The runners will also have a chance to enjoy fun activities such as live music, food stalls and much more to attain an inclusive and engaging experience.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world has moved into hybrid mide of working, thus affecting the health of many. The marathon will provide the mass to come out of their monotonous life and bring a change in their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Honourable Chairperson of Savera Association, Minu Bakshi said: “This year we complete 25 years of our existence and Savera has been incessantly working towards improving the lives of the underprivileged children and women of our society by running a free kindergarten school and freeMedical facility for the people of Basti Srinivaspuri. ‘Run For Good’, we know is the perfect opportunity to bring our shared values to a wider community.”

