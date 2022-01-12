New Delhi: Experienced goalkeeper Savita will lead the Indian women’s hockey team in regular skipper Rani Rampal’s absence, while Deep Grace Ekka will be the vice-captain for the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Muscat from January 21-28.Also Read - Hockey: Women's Junior World Cup To Be Played In South Africa In April

The 18-member Indian team for the tournament, to be played at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, looks formidable with 16 players from the side that was part of the historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

Defending champions India will battle it out against China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand for the title. The top-four teams from this tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be held in Spain and the Netherlands.

India are grouped in Pool A along with Japan, Malaysia and Singapore. They will begin their campaign on the opening day against Malaysia and will play Japan on January 23. India will take on Singapore in their last pool match on January 24. The semifinals will be played on January 26 and the final match on January 28.

“This is a very important tournament for us and I am happy with the team we have chosen which is a mix of some very experienced players along with talented youngsters who have shown great potential at the international level. Though we were a bit disappointed with how things panned out for us at the Asian Champions Trophy, we were able to return to camp in SAI, Bengaluru and put in some good sessions of hockey to prepare well for this challenge,” said chief coach Janneke Schopman on Wednesday.

In the previous edition held in 2017, India beat China 5-4 in a tense shootout to lift the trophy.

The team includes goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu and defenders Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, and Udita. The midfield includes Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti and Navjot Kaur, while the forward-line will see Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur and Sharmila Devi.

Deepika (Junior) and Ishika Chaudhary are the ‘Replacement Athletes’ for the event.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita (Capt), Rajani Etimarpu.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita.

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur.

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Sharmila Devi.

Replacement Athletes: Deepika (Junior), Ishika Chaudhary.