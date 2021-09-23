SBC vs BRB Dream11 Tips And Prediction Assam T20

Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys Dream11 Team Prediction Assam T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SBC vs BRB at Judges Field, Puducherry: In match no. 12 of BYJU’s Assam T20 competition, Brahmaputra Boys will lock horns against Subansiri Champs on September 23 – Thursday. The Assam T20 SBC vs BRB match will begin at 1 PM IST. Subansiri Champs won the first match against Kaziranga Heroes by chasing down the target of 130 runs posted by them. Their next two games were called off due to the interruption of rain. On the other hand, Brahmaputra Boys are heading into this match with great confidence. They won their previous battle against Kaziranga Heroes by chasing down a total of 126 runs posted by the opposition. Here is the Assam T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SBC vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction Assam T20, SBC vs BRB Fantasy Cricket Prediction Assam T20, Probable XIs for SBC vs BRB Assam T20 match.Also Read - IPL 2021 MI vs KKR Head to Head, Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast: Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11s, Squads For Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 34 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

TOSS: The Assam T20 match toss between Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys will take place at 12:30 PM (IST) – September 23. Also Read - MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 34: Captain, Vice-Captain - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST September 23 Thursday

Time: 1 PM IST Also Read - NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Cyprus Match 13 And 14: Captain, Vice-Captain- Nicosia Fighters vs Nicosia Tigers, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Ypsonas Ground at 9:30 PM IST September 22 Wednesday

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

SBC vs BRB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Kunal Saikia, Anurag Talukdar

Batters – Saahil Jain, Rishav Das, Nilotpal Das

All-rounders – Raj Agarwal, Biplab Saikia

Bowlers – Mukhtar Hussain, Siddharth Sharma, Mekhail Doley, Pushparaj Sharma

SBC vs BRB Probable Playing XIs

Subansiri Champs: Aayush Kunal Sakia (C/wk), Manashjyoti Gogoi, Sunzow Brahma, Subham Mandal, Saahil Jain, Raj Agarwal, Sekhar Barman, Vikram Rawat, Siddharth Sharma, Sunil Lachit, Mekhail Doley.

Brahmaputra Boys: Anurag Talukdar (wk), Rishav Das (C), Chanakya Sharma, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Sarma, Biplab Saikia, Nilotpal Das, Bishal Roy, Sourav Saha, Gunjan Deka, Pushparaj Sharma.

SBC vs BRB SQUADS

Subansiri Champs: Vikram Rawat, Pritam Das, Raj Agarwal, Sekhar Barman, Kunal Saikia, Manash Gogoi, Nasir Ullah, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Mekhail Doley, Siddharth Sharma, Sunil Lachit, Saahil Jain, Soumyadeep Das, Subham Mandal, Sunzow Brahma.

Brahmaputra Boys: Sourav Saha, Biplab Saikia, Chanakya Sarma, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Krishna Das, Anurag Talukdar, Sourav Kumar Saha, Akash Chetri, Kunal Sarma, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Bishal Kr. Roy, Mudasir Amal, Nilotpal Das, Rishav Das.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SBC Dream11 Team/ BRB Dream11 Team/ Brahmaputra Boys Dream11 Team Prediction/ Subansiri Champs Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Assam T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.