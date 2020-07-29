Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sharjah Bukhatir vs Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SBK vs AAD at ICC Academy Cricket Ground: In an exciting Emirates D10 tournament match on Wednesday evening, Sharjah Bukhatir will go up against Ajman Alubond in the match of the competition which will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on July 29. Ajman Alubond are at the fourth spot in the points table with only two points to their name. They have managed to win a solitary match out of the three played in the season so far.

Ajman Alubond, on the other hand, had won their previous clash against ECB Blues. Sharjah Bukhatir are on the second spot of the points table with six points to their name. They have managed to win three matches in the season out of the four they had played. SBK downed Dubai Pulse Secure in their last Emirates D10 match.

TOSS – The toss between Sharjah Bukhatir and Ajman Alubond will take place at 11 PM (IST).

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai Cricket Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: CP Rizwan, Umair Ali, Sapandeep Singh, Khalid Shah

All-rounders: Renjth Mani, Ali Anwar, A Hamza

Bowlers: N Aziz, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Syam Ramesh

SBK vs AAD Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Fayyaz Ahmed (wk), Nathan Shibu, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Renjth Mani, Hafeez Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar.

Ajman Alubond: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sandy Sandeep, Anand Kumar, Amjad Gul-Khan, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq, Saqib Manshad, Sapandeep Singh, Zawar Farid, Ali Mirza, Hamad Arshad.

SBK vs AAD Squads

Sharjah Bukhatir: Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Tahir Latif, Umair Ali.

Ajman Alubond: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sandy Sandeep, Anand Kumar, Amjad Gul-Khan, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq, Saqib Manshad, Sapandeep Singh, Zawar Farid, Ali Mirza, Hamad Arshad.

