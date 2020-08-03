Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SBK vs DPS at ICC Academy Cricket Ground: In an exciting Emirates D10 League 2020 match on Monday, Dubai Pulse Secure will take on Sharjah Bukhatir at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai – August 3. The Emirates D10 Tournament SBK vs DPS will begin at 7.30 PM IST. Sharjah Bukhatir have been the team to beat so far in the competition with just one loss to their name. They were at their best on Sunday when they demolished Fujairah Pacific Ventures in a lopsided contest.

On the other hand, Dubai Pulse Secure haven't been consistent as they eye a top-four finish in this competition. They will enter this game as the underdogs given Sharjah's strength in all three departments.

TOSS: The toss between Sharjah Bukhatir XI and Dubai Pulse Secure will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: F. Ahmed, A. Khan (vc)

Batsmen: F. Amin (C), U. Ali, C. Rizwan

All-rounders: F. Nawaz, R. Mani (VC), A. Anwaar

Bowlers: F. Al Hashmi, G. Gopalakrishnan, S. Ramesh

SBK vs DPS Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: F Ahmad, Rizwan CP, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, M Farooq, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal.

Dubai Pulse Secure: F Nawaz, A Khan, F Amin, M Rashid, F Tariq, I Sait, R Gull, F Sheikh, F Al Hashmi, U Munir and S Ali.

SBK vs DPS Squads

Dubai Pulse Secure: Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

Sharjah Bukhatir: Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Tahir Latif, Umair Ali.

