Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs ECB Blues Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SBK vs ECB at ICC Academy Cricket Ground: In another exciting battle of Emirates D10 League 2020 match on thunderous Thursday, Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take on the ECB Blues at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai – August 6. The Emirates D10 tournament SBK vs ECB match will start at 9.30 PM IST. After the end of the league phase stages in the competition, the Qualifier 1 will be played between table-toppers Sharjah Bukhatir and the ECB Blues. Both sides have been the best of the lot in this competition. Sharjah won nine out of their ten games in the league phase, although their only loss came against ECB Blues. Despite having a strong roster, ECB Blues are prone to the odd upset as they come into this game on the back of a loss to Fujairah Pacific Ventures.

TOSS – The toss between Sharjah Bukhatir XI and ECB Blues will take place at 9 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: F. Ahmed, V. Aravind (C)

Batsmen: Chirag Suri, K. Shah, R. Mani

All-rounders: K. Daud, U. Ali, R. Mustafa (VC)

Bowlers: J. Siddique, M. Ayaz, A. Shetty

SBK vs ECB Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: F Ahmed, C Rizwan, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, H Rahman, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal.

ECB Blues: R Mustafa, C Suri, V Aravind, M Usman, M Boota, T Ali, A Raza, K Daud, M Khan, K Meiyappan and A Shetty.

SBK vs ECB Squads

Sharjah Bukhatir: Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

ECB Blues: Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind.

