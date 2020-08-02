Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sharjah Bukhatir vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SBK vs FPV at ICC Academy Cricket Ground: In an exciting encounter of Emirates D10 tournament on super Sunday, Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take on Fujairah Pacific Ventures at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai – August 2. The Emirates D10 tournament SBK vs FPV match will start at 11.30 PM IST. Sharjah Bukhatir XI have been the standout team in the tournament so far as they currently sit on top of the table. On the other hand, Fujairah Pacific Ventures, haven't done too bad with just two losses in six games. However, one of those losses came at the hands of Sharjah Bukhatir. With both teams looking in good form into this game, we can expect a cracker of a contest in Dubai on Sunday.

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batsmen: Muhamad Kaleem (Vice-captain), Baseel Hameed, C Rizwan, Iqrar Shah

All-rounders: Ali Shan Sharafu, Renjith Mani (Captain), Asif Khan

Bowlers: Rishab Mukherjee, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Syam Ramesh

SBK vs FPV Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: R Mani, K Shah, F Ahmad, U Ali, S Ramesh, Rizwan CP, J Shamzu, M Farooq, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan and H Bilal.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: W Muhammad, A Sharafu, B Hameed, A Khan, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, H Tahir, I Shah, S Sharma, S Piya and H Khalid.

SBK vs FPV Squads

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

