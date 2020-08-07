SBK vs FPV Dream11 Team Hints

SBK vs FPV Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures at 6:00 PM IST August 7: In the second play-off of the league, leaders Sharjah take on third-placed Fujairah.

"The 10-over format is an extremely intense and a growing short-format of the game. This tournament has been designed to expose our players to a structured competition on world-class pitches with their performance being overseen by cricket veterans and administrators. We also expect this format to assist in developing each player's skill-set, encourage team cohesiveness and provide us with a platform to identify and select future talent," Emirates Cricket Selection Committee Chairman Tayeb Kamali said.

"We are very pleased with ITW Consulting's commitment to our shared vision for this tournament. We are particularly delighted that the inaugural D10 tournament will be live-streamed on Etisalat (UAE), Cricket Gateway, and other well-known platforms in India, Pakistan, as well as the rest of the Middle East, and across the UK and the USA," he added.

Toss: The toss between Sharjah Bukhatir XI and Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

SBK vs FPV My Dream11 Team

Renjth Mani (captain), Umair Ali (vice-captain),​ ​Asif Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, ​Waseem Muhammad, Basil Hameed, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraz Piya, Hazrat Bilal, Laqman Hazrat, Shyam Ramesh

SBK vs FPV SQUADS

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Hazrat Bilal, CP Rizwan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Umair Ali, Shyam Ramesh, Hafeez Rehman, Ali Anwaar, Tahir Latif, Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Renjith Mani

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Hamdan Tahir, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Kaleem, Basil Hameed, Sanchit Sharma, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Lovepreet Singh, Rishab Mukherjee, Ali Shan Sharafu, Iqrar Shah, Laqman Hazrat, Sheraz Piya, Hassan Khalid, Asif Khan

