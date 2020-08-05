Dream11 Team Prediction

SBK vs TAD Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Team Abu Dhabi, Probable XIs For T10 Match in ICC Academy Ground at 7.30 PM IST August 5: Also Read - DPS vs FPV Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures, Probable XIs For T10 Match in ICC Academy Ground at 11.30 PM IST August 3

With cricket resuming slowly but surely, Emirates D10 League 2020 is next and it starts on 24 July in UAE – at two UAE venues, the ICC Academy Ground and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Also Read - AAD vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues T10 Match, Probable XIs at ICC Cricket Academy at 9.30PM IST August 3

Six teams will take part in the two-week tournament. Each team will face each other twice to secure the top 4 spots. These four teams will then lock horns in playoffs, similar to IPL format. Also Read - SBK vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure, Probable XIs For T10 Match in ICC Academy Ground at 7.30 PM IST August 3

TOSS: The toss between Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

F Ahmad(captain), A Abid(vice-captain), U Ali, C Rizwan, G Cremer, G Farid, R Mani, A Anwaar, D Khan, G Gopalakrishnan and S Ramesh

SQUADS

Sharjah Bukhatir:Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

Team Abu Dhabi: Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SBK Dream11 Team/ TAD Dream11 Team/ Sharjah Bukhatir XI Dream11 Team/ Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.