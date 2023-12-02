By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SBS vs PPS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Bago T10 Blast 2023: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers T10 Match at Shaw Park, Scarborough, Tobago, 12:00 AM IST December 3
Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Team Prediction Bago T10 Blast 2023 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SBS vs PPS at Shaw Park, Scarborough, Tobago: In the match of Bago T10 Blast 2023 2023 tournament, Pigeon Point Skiers will take on Store Bay Snorkelers at the Shaw Park on Sunday.
SBS vs PPS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Bago T10 Blast 2023: Store Bay Snorkelers is set to take on Pigeon Point Skiers in match 30 of the Bago T10 Blast 2023 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough, Tobago, on December 3. The match will start at 12:00 AM IST. SBS are eyeing their 6th win in that tournament. On the other hand, PPS is yet to record their first win in this T10 league and would be trying to secure their first win.
Trending Now
TOSS: The Bago T10 Blast 2023 toss between Team Store Bay Snorkelers and Team Pigeon Point Skiers will take place at 11:30 PM IST – on December 2.
You may like to read
Time: 12:00 AM IST (December 3).
Venue: Shaw Park
SBS vs PPS Dream11 Team
Wicket-keepers – A Sehzad Ali, J Mills
Batters – D Douglas, J Bootan, T Castro
All-rounders – T Hinds, J Kent, A Alexander
Bowlers – J Jaggesar, J Yorke, K Lynch
SBS vs PPS Probable Playing XI
Store Bay Snorkelers: Daniel Williams(WK), Dillon Douglas, Terrance Hinds(C), Jabari Mills, Anthony Providence, Jon Russ Jagessar, Terrance Hinds, Akim Chandler, Jabari Mills, Kelon Lynch, Dillon Douglas
Pigeon Point Skiers: Mbeki Joseph, Jason Persaud(C), Teshawn Castro, Jayden Kent, Adrian Sehzad Ali(WK), Daron Cruickshank, Joshua Yorke, Daron Cruickshank, Adrian Alexander, Teshawn Castro, Ryan Bandoo, Aalon Reid, Jason Persaud
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.