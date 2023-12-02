Home

Sports

SBS vs PPS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Bago T10 Blast 2023: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers T10 Match at Shaw Park, Scarborough, Tobago, 12:00 AM IST December 3

SBS vs PPS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Bago T10 Blast 2023: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers T10 Match at Shaw Park, Scarborough, Tobago, 12:00 AM IST December 3

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Team Prediction Bago T10 Blast 2023 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SBS vs PPS at Shaw Park, Scarborough, Tobago: In the match of Bago T10 Blast 2023 2023 tournament, Pigeon Point Skiers will take on Store Bay Snorkelers at the Shaw Park on Sunday.

DG vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SBS vs PPS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Bago T10 Blast 2023: Store Bay Snorkelers is set to take on Pigeon Point Skiers in match 30 of the Bago T10 Blast 2023 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough, Tobago, on December 3. The match will start at 12:00 AM IST. SBS are eyeing their 6th win in that tournament. On the other hand, PPS is yet to record their first win in this T10 league and would be trying to secure their first win.

Trending Now

TOSS: The Bago T10 Blast 2023 toss between Team Store Bay Snorkelers and Team Pigeon Point Skiers will take place at 11:30 PM IST – on December 2.

You may like to read

Time: 12:00 AM IST (December 3).

Venue: Shaw Park

SBS vs PPS Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers – A Sehzad Ali, J Mills

Batters – D Douglas, J Bootan, T Castro

All-rounders – T Hinds, J Kent, A Alexander

Bowlers – J Jaggesar, J Yorke, K Lynch

SBS vs PPS Probable Playing XI

Store Bay Snorkelers: Daniel Williams(WK), Dillon Douglas, Terrance Hinds(C), Jabari Mills, Anthony Providence, Jon Russ Jagessar, Terrance Hinds, Akim Chandler, Jabari Mills, Kelon Lynch, Dillon Douglas

Pigeon Point Skiers: Mbeki Joseph, Jason Persaud(C), Teshawn Castro, Jayden Kent, Adrian Sehzad Ali(WK), Daron Cruickshank, Joshua Yorke, Daron Cruickshank, Adrian Alexander, Teshawn Castro, Ryan Bandoo, Aalon Reid, Jason Persaud

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.